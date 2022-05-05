Throwback Thursday: When Sushant Singh Rajput talked about facing failures in life

Sushant Singh Rajput/File photo

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest and most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. Sadly, the actor left for the heavenly abode in June 2020 when he died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. His death came as a shock to not just the Hindi film industry, but also jolted the citizens of the nations.

The actor was quite vocal about his personal life and often talked about the same in his interviews. In an interview with the lifestyle magazine Man's World India in 2017, the Dil Bechara actor opened up about facing failures and said that he would like to fail again and again in his life.

This interview was taken after his reincarnation romantic drama with Kriti Sanon failed miserably at the box office. When asked about his reaction to the same, Sushant had said, "I want to fail, again and again. I think we are too cautious and careful. We need to make some room for failure, but for the right reasons. I want to try new things every time. That’s my high."

"No matter what happens on the Friday of my release, I’m mentally back to this excited, neutral state by Monday. Acting is what I enjoy doing, and not necessarily what I’m supposed to do, so I don’t feel the need to be cautious. The ‘why’ of doing what I do is nonnegotiable and will never change", the actor had added in the same interview to the publication.



Talking about the learnings from his films not succeeding at the box office, Sushant had told that he doesn't believe in any lessons to be learnt from the failures. He had even mentioned that he is not in the Hindi film industry to accumulate money or count the number of hit films under his belt.