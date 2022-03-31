Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Puneeth Rajkumar: Artists whose final films released after their demise

An artist remains alive through his work, and here we are with a list where films were released after their actor's demise.
With Sharmaji Namkeen, we are in for an emotional rollercoaster ride that celebrated Rishi Kapoor in his final outing. However, there have been multiple instances where actors' last film got released after their untimely demise. These films give a bitter-sweet experience to the actor's fans. So, without much ado, let's jot down the list.
1. Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood's very own Chintuji aka Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen released this Thursday, 22 months after his demise.
2. Puneeth Rajkumar
The Powerstar of Kannada cinema, Puneeth Rajkumar's fans were shocked when the actor left them last year in October. His final film James released this month on his birthday, March 17.
3. Irrfan Khan
The ace performer Irrfan Khan's last film Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 was a much-delayed film released on OTT platforms.
4. Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput's death was the biggest shocker to his fans and the entire film fraternity. A month after his death, his last film Dil Bechara was released on OTT platforms on 24 July 2020.
5. Sridevi
We end our list with Bollywood's Hawa-Hawai. Her demise also shook the entire nation, and 10 months after her death, she was seen on the screen, one final time, in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.