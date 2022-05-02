Sushant Singh Rajput's fans remember him after Kartik Aaryan blocks cameras for Kiara Advani

Credit: SSR-kiaraadvanixholic/Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans got emotional when they saw a recent viral video on social media. In the clip, Kartik Aaryan can be seen blocking the cameras for his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. Earlier, Sushant had shown this gentlemen's gesture for Kriti Sanon.

In the viral clip, Kartik can be seen sitting next to Kiara Advani who was wearing a short dress. He gets up and stands in front of the actress in order to block the cameras when she was sitting there. His gesture won a million hearts. After seeing the video, fans started remembering the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The video has been doing rounds on social media.

Watch video:

On the trailer launch of Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, Kartik added that he isn't keen on being compared with Akshay, "Wo cheez toh nahi karni chahaiye, I had loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Wo comparison kabhi naa hi karey toh better hain."

READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer out: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer promises perfect blend of horror, comedy

Aaryan admitted that comparison is bound to happen, "Of course, film ka title ek hai, character name ek hain, kuch cheezein jo nostalgia create bhi karti hain. We have taken some elements from that world, aur try kiya hain ki khud ki cheezein aaye, character aaye. The actor even asserted, With Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, it’s a whole new dynamic. Comparison hongi lekin I hope woh aache ho."

The horror comedy hits the big screens on the 20th of May 2022. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.