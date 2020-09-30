When I told Masaba Gupta I want to get married, she wanted to know why: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta tied the knot with Vivek Mehra back in 2008. He is chartered accountant by profession and they got married after a courtship of about a decade. Neena until then raised her daughter and fashion designer, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother. Talking about her marriage, the couple has been juggling between Mumbai and Delhi as they are balancing with their work too. Now, during an interaction with The Times of India, Neena Gupta spoke about Masaba's reaction to her wedding with Vivek.

The Mulk actor stated, "Frankly, I didn’t have to tell her. Vivek and I were going around for eight to 10 years; he used to come down to my house in Mumbai and I often used to go to Delhi. But yes, precisely speaking, when I told Masaba that I want to get married, she wanted to know why. I told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you don’t get respect."

She further spoke about Masaba by saying, "And, Masaba understood me. Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother’s happiness whether she likes it or not. So, I was not worried. I was just feeling a bit awkward in telling her that."

Talking about the long-distance relationship with husband Vivek, Gupta shared, "Toh bhai dekho, woh apna kaam nahi chhodna chahte aur main apna kaam nahi chhodna chahti (So, he doesn’t want to quit his job, and I don't want to quit mine). I had left work sometime, but I have realised after getting back, work gives me immense happiness. Besides, we are not in that young phase where our kids are small or we have to produce kids. We even got married much later in your life. Sometimes he does say 'tumko mere saath rehna chahiye (you should live with me) as you’re my wife and then I tell him that aapko mere saath rehna chahiye (you should live with me) as you're my husband'."