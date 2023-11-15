When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

Emraan Hashmi is now sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. Deepika Padukone starred in the previous YRF Spy Universe film, Pathaan.

Emraan Hashmi is the talk of the town as he is being appreciated for his negative performance as Aatish Rehman in the recently released spy thriller Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And it's the season of Koffee With Karan as well as the new season is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

So, let's go back to Koffee With Karan 4 when Emraan Hashmi made his memorable debut on the show in 2014. The Gangster actor came with his uncle and director-producer Mahesh Bhatt, and the two had more chemistry on the Koffee couch than the big Bollywood stars. It was one of the most candid and honest episodes on the show where the highlight was the fiery rapid-fire round in which Emraan and Mahesh were simply at their best.

When Emraan was asked to name an actress he would like to go out on a romantic date with, he answered Katrina Kaif. Little did he know that he would be sharing screen space with her and playing her mentor in Tiger 3. Emraan also named the other lady in YRF Spy Universe, Deepika Padukone when Karan asked him to name an actress he would like to do an intimate scene with.

Deepika and Katrina played ISI agents named Rubina 'Rubia' Mohsin and Zoya Humaini Rathore in Pathaan and Tiger franchise respectively. The Tiger franchise began with the 2012 romantic actioner Ek Tha Tiger, which became the first film in the YRF Spy Universe retroactively. Katrina reprised her role in the 2017 action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai and in the recent Tiger 3. Apart from the three Tiger films, the action-packed entertainers War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) are part of the YRF Spy Universe.



