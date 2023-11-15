Headlines

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Meet one of India's richest families, whose net worth is Rs 66400 crore, its business is…

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

Meet the stunning wife of star Australian cricketer

Bollywood actresses who quit acting after marriage

Wrestlers who represented India in WWE 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

Emraan Hashmi is now sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. Deepika Padukone starred in the previous YRF Spy Universe film, Pathaan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Emraan Hashmi is the talk of the town as he is being appreciated for his negative performance as Aatish Rehman in the recently released spy thriller Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And it's the season of Koffee With Karan as well as the new season is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

So, let's go back to Koffee With Karan 4 when Emraan Hashmi made his memorable debut on the show in 2014. The Gangster actor came with his uncle and director-producer Mahesh Bhatt, and the two had more chemistry on the Koffee couch than the big Bollywood stars. It was one of the most candid and honest episodes on the show where the highlight was the fiery rapid-fire round in which Emraan and Mahesh were simply at their best.

When Emraan was asked to name an actress he would like to go out on a romantic date with, he answered Katrina Kaif. Little did he know that he would be sharing screen space with her and playing her mentor in Tiger 3. Emraan also named the other lady in YRF Spy Universe, Deepika Padukone when Karan asked him to name an actress he would like to do an intimate scene with.

Deepika and Katrina played ISI agents named Rubina 'Rubia' Mohsin and Zoya Humaini Rathore in Pathaan and Tiger franchise respectively. The Tiger franchise began with the 2012 romantic actioner Ek Tha Tiger, which became the first film in the YRF Spy Universe retroactively. Katrina reprised her role in the 2017 action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai and in the recent Tiger 3. Apart from the three Tiger films, the action-packed entertainers War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) are part of the YRF Spy Universe.

READ | Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

Govardhan Puja 2023 date and time: Know all about Govardhan puja's shubh muhurat and vidhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE