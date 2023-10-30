Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be gracing the Koffee couch in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8.

After the season opener, the promo for the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was unveiled by the show's host Karan Johar on Monday, October 31. In the second episode, we will see Sunny Deol and Karan Johar on the Koffee couch together after 18 years as they discuss their films, career, and everything else with the filmmaker.

In the promo, Karan is seen asking Sunny about his repeated claims that his latest blockbuster Gadar 2 had organic box office numbers. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked the actor, "What does that really mean? Are we inflating box office numbers?", to which the latter replied, "I know that does happen, that's the way the society is moving right now." When Karan again questioned him, "Is that why the tagline on Gadar 2 was ‘Hindustan ka asli blockbuster’?", Sunny laughs it off.

It was back in the first season in 2005 when the two brothers made their debut on Karan Johar's show. Since then, Sunny hasn't appeared in any of the seasons of Koffee With Karan. Bobby came back in the second season in 2007 with Preity Zinta when both of them promoted their film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

It's fitting that the two brothers have decided to appear together on Koffee With Karan 8 as 2023 has been the year of Deols. Sunny's Gadar 2 raked in more than Rs 500 crore in India and Bobby looks deadly as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which releases in cinemas on December 1.

Also, it's Karan who has brought back their dad Dharmendra's romantic hero persona in his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also went on to earn more than Rs 350 crore globally. In the upcoming episode, Sunny and Bobby will also be seen reacting to their father's on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi in the romantic drama.

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 2 at 12 am.



