Headlines

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde shares major update on Maratha reservation issue

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

SAT lifts SEBI ban on Zee’s Punit Goenka, paves way for him to resume as MD, CEO

Ratan Tata debunks claims about announcing Rs 10 crore reward for cricketer: ‘Please do not believe…’

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde shares major update on Maratha reservation issue

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Israel-Hamas war: Large group of Palestinian supporters shuts down airport in Russia

Indian desserts that have more protein than eggs

7 Indian billionaires who went bankrupt

8 migratory birds that visit India every year

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Israel-Hamas war: Large group of Palestinian supporters shuts down airport in Russia

Israel- Hamas war: Israel warns Elon Musk against offering communication help to Gaza

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be gracing the Koffee couch in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the season opener, the promo for the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was unveiled by the show's host Karan Johar on Monday, October 31. In the second episode, we will see Sunny Deol and Karan Johar on the Koffee couch together after 18 years as they discuss their films, career, and everything else with the filmmaker.

In the promo, Karan is seen asking Sunny about his repeated claims that his latest blockbuster Gadar 2 had organic box office numbers. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked the actor, "What does that really mean? Are we inflating box office numbers?", to which the latter replied, "I know that does happen, that's the way the society is moving right now." When Karan again questioned him, "Is that why the tagline on Gadar 2 was ‘Hindustan ka asli blockbuster’?", Sunny laughs it off.

It was back in the first season in 2005 when the two brothers made their debut on Karan Johar's show. Since then, Sunny hasn't appeared in any of the seasons of Koffee With Karan. Bobby came back in the second season in 2007 with Preity Zinta when both of them promoted their film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

It's fitting that the two brothers have decided to appear together on Koffee With Karan 8 as 2023 has been the year of Deols. Sunny's Gadar 2 raked in more than Rs 500 crore in India and Bobby looks deadly as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which releases in cinemas on December 1. 

Also, it's Karan who has brought back their dad Dharmendra's romantic hero persona in his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also went on to earn more than Rs 350 crore globally. In the upcoming episode, Sunny and Bobby will also be seen reacting to their father's on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi in the romantic drama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 2 at 12 am.

READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, Gadar 2 actor refused because...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya Singh denies reports of rift in Congress, differences with Kamal Nath, claims it is...

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Twinkle Khanna jokes Karan Johar cast ‘wrong people’ in SOTY after receiving ‘exceptional distinction’ from university

Kangana Ranaut talks about declining theatrical footfalls post Tejas' low opening; netizens remind her of Jawan, Gadar 2

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE