'What a blessing to visit such divine places with my soulmate': Virat Kohli on celebrating birthday with Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his birthday today and the handsome cricketer has turned 31. He is currently in Bhutan with his beautiful wife and actor Anushka Sharma for holidays. VK has been rested from the ongoing three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. They both are having a peaceful time with farm animals and also went for trekking as revealed by Anushka on her social media pages.

A while back, Virat took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Anushka enjoying their tea and breakfast with a breathtaking mountain view. In the photo, they are seen all smiles while sitting on the chairs and posing for the camera. Virat captioned the photo stating, "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also, thank you, everyone, for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

Check out the photo below:

Yesterday, Anushka had shared a series of photos with Virat while enjoying their trekking time in Bhutan. She shared an incident by writing, "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just four months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"