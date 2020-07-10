'Wear a mask': Assam police spreads message to Prabhas-Pooja Hegde after 'RadheShyam' poster unveiling

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have been making headlines for the unveiling of #Prabhas20FirstLook. The makers of the film revealed that the movie is titled 'Radhe Shyam', and in turn, also revealed the poster of the movie, which is reportedly made on a humongous budget.

Assam Police realized that the poster did not follow the norms under COVID-19 and thus, they shared a tweet with the mask. Nagaon Police took to Twitter and stated that they tried to even inform Prabhas about the same, but couldn't reach him.

"Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop. @TSeries @UV_Creations @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @assampolice #RadheShyam #Prabhas20," tweeted Nagaon Police.

Take a look:

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, ‘RadheShyam' is expected to release in theatres in 2021.