'We had Litti Chokha for the first time': Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra on shooting for Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow

Jabariya Jodi, which is creating the right stir amongst the audience ever since the fun-loaded trailer has been released in which Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra can be seen sharing crackling chemistry. The duo finally shared their experience of shooting in Lucknow.

Talking about their shooting experience, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra shared, "The biggest trivia about the film was that we have shot in a hundred degrees. It was so hot and we literally couldn't breathe. We were in Lucknow and we shot in August- September. We had Litti Chokha for the first time."

Shooting the film in the heartland of India, to ace the language, Sidharth and Parineeti underwent rigorous training for two months. The songs of the film like Khadke Glassy and Zilla Hilela have garnered millions of views and the audiences are already hooked to the dance numbers.

Jabariya Jodi is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they took to fact and fictionalized the story, keeping it as real as possible.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi releases on August 2, 2019.