DNA TV Show: How VHP and others took out Shobha Yatra in Nuh despite no permission

Yash Raj Films announce launch of new 'singing superstar' Bhajan Kumar, leave fans curious

Delhi: CBI books ED assistant director in Rs 5 crore bribery case regarding excise policy scam

Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student beaten to death by 5 men in gym

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan unveil new jersey for the mega event ahead of Asia Cup

8 Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood movies, here’s where OMG 2 stands

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as Balenciaga models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Yaariyan 2: SGPC accuses makers of hurting religious sentiments; directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru issue clarification

Viral video of Vyjayanthimala performing Bharatanatyam on her 90th birthday stuns netizens: 'How elegant and graceful'

Watch: Shanaya Kapoor sizzles in latest belly dance video, BFFs Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda's reaction is hilarious

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions project.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 11:05 PM IST

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor might not have made her Bollywood debut, but the star kid is a social media sensation already. Apart from her stunning pictures, Shanaya often treats her fans with belly dancing videos. Her latest video has her fans going gaga over it, however, her bestie Navya Naveli Nanda’s reaction will make you ROFL.

On Tuesday (July 13), Shanaya uploaded a video where she is practising belly dancing with celebrity belly dance trainer, Sanjana Muthreja. Shanaya can be seen in a dark brown sports bra and light brown jogger pants as she delivers the perfect belly dance moves. 

“How we learn a choreography #practicesessions with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja,” she captioned her post.

Reacting to Shanaya’s video, her bestie Suhana Khan dropped a lovestruck emoji. Her other BFF, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “I got a stomach ache watching this,” to which Shanaya replied, “hhahahaha little (bird and parrot emojis)”. Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comment section while Seema Khan wrote, “Yeah baby.”

Fans also showered Shanaya with love and praises. “Wow !!! Talented shanzhi!!! All he best for your debut!!! You are going to rock it,” wrote one user while another commented, “You are so amazing.” A third user commented, “So beautiful shnaya ur dance moves,” while a fourth user wrote, “OMG just wowwwww.”

This is not the first time Shanaya has shared videos of her belly dancing with fans. Earlier Shanaya uploaded a video where she could be seen belly dancing to Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. 

Not just belly dancing, the talented star kid is also learning classical dancing. Have a look:

On the work front, Shanaya is set to make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions project following the footsteps of other star kids like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey. Shanaya has joined Karan Johar’s talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency. 

Sharing the news of her first film on Instagram in March, she wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

