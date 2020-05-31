Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey from 'Sara ka sara to Sara ka aadha'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has worked hard on losing the excess weight from her body and she loves to show off her hard work time and again. Now, in her latest Instagram post, an IGTV video, Sara shared her journey from "Sara ka sara" to "Sara ka aadha".

She captioned her post saying, "Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara)." The video begins with a couple of clips of her "before" look. Sara is seen smiling on a flight and posing on top of a big rock. It is then followed by clips of her doing pilates, some cardio exercises, swimming in the ocean, riding bikes and throwing some punches.

At her Koffee With Karan debut, Sara had opened u about living PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). She had said, "I was 96 kgs. 'It will be almost rude to call you fat,' is what you (Saif Ali Khan, her father) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also a hormone problem."

In another interview, Sara had spoken about her weight loss problem and said, "I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I want to act like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight."