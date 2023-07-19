Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Priyanka Chopra's team shares a video of the actress' birthday dance with fans on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday (July 18). The actress’ team shared a video of her birthday celebration and her ‘adorable birthday dance’ and fans can’t get enough of her cuteness.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra’s team took to their Instagram and shared a video of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘adorable birthday dance’. In the video, the actress could be seen dancing, twirling in joy while her team lighted candles for the actress.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a black jumpsuit which she paired with a white tank top. The actress completed her birthday look by putting the ‘happy birthday’ sticker on her bun. The text on the video read, “happy birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas, so happy to be able to celebrate you. To many more omelet nights and ‘pause’ days.” Priyanka’s team captioned the post, “the most adorable birthday dance.”

Fans were elated to see Priyanka Chopra’s birthday dance and called her ‘cute.’ One of the comments read, “lovely PC.” Another wrote, “you are an admirer for life.” Another wrote, “Desi Girl.” Another commented, “she is so cute.”

Nick Jonas also shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra chilling on a yacht and holding her close in his arms. He penned a heartfelt wish for the actress which read, “I love celebrating you. Happy Birthday my love” and added a red heart.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Heads of State wherein she will be sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the movie is produced by John Rickard, and Peter Safran. The actress was also supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, however, if the reports are to be believed, the actress opted out of the movie because of her busy schedule.

