WATCH: Neha Kakkar shares her version of 'Tera Ghata' song, post break-up with Himansh Kohli, video goes viral

Neha Kakkar is grabbing the eyeballs once again, this time for her latest cover song. The popular singer shared a video of her rendition of Gajendra Verma's hit song Tera Ghata and it has gone viral within a few hours. The netizens are coming up with new ways to find a connect of her version of Tera Ghata with her ex boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Neha Kakkar's relationship with her ex boyfriend Himansh Kohli recently went kaput and left her devastated. Since the lyrics of the song Tera Ghata aptly sum up what a broken heart goes through, denizens are linking Neha's latest cover with her break-up. A number of fans have commented on the video, drawing parallels and dragging Himansh Kohli into it.

Keeping all things aside, Neha's version of Tera Ghata has already crossed about 14.5 million views on YouTube.

Watch the song right here:

In case you're caught unaware, Neha and Himansh started dating some time last year. Speculations about their relationship started doing the rounds when both of them started making frequent appearances on each other's Instagram page.

After, maintaing that they're just friends for a long time, they released a music video titled Oh Humsafar together. Post that, Himansh made it official by confessing his love for her on a singing reality show. But turns out that Neha's happiness was short-lived as they broke up soon after.

Neha ended up breaking down on the sets of the very same show post her break-up. In fact, she also admitted being in depression on Instagram.

Looks like Neha has finally found solace in her passion, i.e., singing. Riding high on the tremendous success of her song Aankh Marey from Simmba, Neha is now focussing on music.