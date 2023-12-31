Watch: Manoj Bajpayee shares 'unforgettable memories' from 2023, says 'grateful for every challenge'

In the upcoming year, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in a crime series 'Killer Soup.' It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles.

This year was great for actor Manoj Bajpayee. On Sunday, he shared a video of his 'Unforgettable Memories' of 2023. Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought, thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year."

In the video, he dropped the glimpses from his recent release Joram. The clip also included glimpses from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.'

Manoj wore a white jacket that he teamed up with black pants for the award day. The video also included Manoj's visit to different colleges while he was promoting his films. The actor gave a sneak peek into the shots of his upcoming projects at the end of the video.

In the upcoming year, Manoj will be seen in a crime series 'Killer Soup.' It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

'Killer Soup' is all set to stream from OTT platform Netflix from January 11. He will also be seen in 'Silence 2' alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, The incomparable Manoj returns to the role of ACP Avinash. The Joram actor also has 'Bhaiyaaji' in his pipeline.