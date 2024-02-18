Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: John Cena sings Shah Rukh Khan's famous song Bholi Si Surat in viral video, fans react

Shah Rukh Khan's charm is unparalleled. His fans are all over the world. Even Wrestler-turned-actorJohn Cena is a great admirer of King Khan and in the recent video, he can be seen singing SRK's popular song 'Bholi Si Surat' from 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's charm is unparalleled. His fans are all over the world. Even Wrestler-turned-actorJohn Cena is a great admirer of King Khan and in the recent video, he can be seen singing SRK's popular song 'Bholi Si Surat' from 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the video, in which John can be seen delighting fans by crooning to Khan's hit song. He said before singing the song, "You never know where you can learn, when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song."

After the post, one fan wrote, "Very Sweet...Love you John Cena Sir" While another wrote, "Shah rukh khan sir the biggest and most loved movie star on planet earth" The song 'Bholi Si Surat,' originally performed by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, continues to captivate audiences decades after its premiere. Dil To Pagal Hai received significant critical praise and numerous Filmfare Awards.

Professional wrestler Gurv Sihra, who teaches him the lyrics and tunes to the song, said, "This is for you Mr Shah Rukh Khan." He posted the video with the caption, "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @johncena @wweindia @iamsrk" The song 'Bholi Si Surat,' originally performed by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, continues to captivate audiences decades after its premiere.

'Dil To Pagal Hai' received significant critical praise and numerous Filmfare Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'. 'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)

