Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: James Cameron fanboys over RRR in unseen video, invites SS Rajamouli to work in Hollywood

When a master storyteller praises another visionary director, the moment itself becomes epic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Watch: James Cameron fanboys over RRR in unseen video, invites SS Rajamouli to work in Hollywood
James Cameron- SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli made India proud with his latest blockbuster RRR. Apart from the international success of the film with the recent Golden Globes win, and the CCA award, Rajamouli has also impressed one of the visionary filmmakers, James Cameron. Recently, James and Rajamouli met after Golden Globes Awards, and a video from their conversation proves Rajamouli's worldwide popularity. 

In a 3-minute video, Avatar: The Way of Water director is captured discussing Ram Charan-Jr NTR in a stretch. During the meeting, James was accompanied by his wife, Suzy Amis, and the director was discussing RRR with Rajamouli with excitement like a child. Rajamouli looked mesmerised by Cameron's reaction. The ace director decoded RRR with Rajamouli, and said, "It’s just such a feeling to watch your characters. And your setup (of) the fire, water, story, reveal after reveal, then moving on to the backstory of why he’s doing what he’s doing, the twists and turns and friendship. It's just so powerful." James called RRR an all-round entertainer, "I love the fact that you just threw the whole thing out, it’s just the full show…I love that. I can only imagine the pride and power your country and your home audience feels…you must feel on top of the world." Before ending the conversation, James even invited him to work in Hollywood. "And one thing…if you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk,” James said leaving Rajamouli in awe.

Watch the video

Earlier, Rajamouli took to Twitter and expressed his happiness and said that he is still not able to believe this. Rajamouli tweeted, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both.” With this note, he also shared photos of him talking to James Cameron and his wife.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.