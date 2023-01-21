Watch: James Cameron fanboys over RRR in unseen video, invites SS Rajamouli to work in Hollywood

James Cameron- SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli made India proud with his latest blockbuster RRR. Apart from the international success of the film with the recent Golden Globes win, and the CCA award, Rajamouli has also impressed one of the visionary filmmakers, James Cameron. Recently, James and Rajamouli met after Golden Globes Awards, and a video from their conversation proves Rajamouli's worldwide popularity.

In a 3-minute video, Avatar: The Way of Water director is captured discussing Ram Charan-Jr NTR in a stretch. During the meeting, James was accompanied by his wife, Suzy Amis, and the director was discussing RRR with Rajamouli with excitement like a child. Rajamouli looked mesmerised by Cameron's reaction. The ace director decoded RRR with Rajamouli, and said, "It’s just such a feeling to watch your characters. And your setup (of) the fire, water, story, reveal after reveal, then moving on to the backstory of why he’s doing what he’s doing, the twists and turns and friendship. It's just so powerful." James called RRR an all-round entertainer, "I love the fact that you just threw the whole thing out, it’s just the full show…I love that. I can only imagine the pride and power your country and your home audience feels…you must feel on top of the world." Before ending the conversation, James even invited him to work in Hollywood. "And one thing…if you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk,” James said leaving Rajamouli in awe.

Earlier, Rajamouli took to Twitter and expressed his happiness and said that he is still not able to believe this. Rajamouli tweeted, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both.” With this note, he also shared photos of him talking to James Cameron and his wife.