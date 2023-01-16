SS Rajamouli is elated that 'the great' James Cameron watched RRR twice: 'He liked it so much that he...'

Credit: SS Rajamouli/Twitter

SS Rajamouli is ‘on top of the world’ as James Cameron praised his film and watched it twice with his wife Suzy. He took to Twitter and expressed his happiness and said that he is still not able to beleive this.

Rajamouli tweeted, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both.” With this note, he also shared photos of him talking to James Cameron and his wife.

Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

Netizens have reacted to his tweet, one of them wrote, “Incredible. Yesterday Spielberg. Today Cameron. #RRRforOscars this appreciation from Hollywood legends were more than award.” The second one said, “This is priceless waited for this moment for many years Kicku ra kickuuu.”

The third person wrote, “Of course, director Rajamouli is also at the top of the world Congratulations on your award.” The fourth one said, “This success is a slippershot to everyone who hates and criticizes your work... You go and capture new heights It's time you show the world your true stamina...If they feel this is your best..then they are in for a wild ride for what is about to begin.”

For the unversed, it’s a great day for Indian cinema as after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus period action drama film RRR has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song for its track Naatu Naatu. It also picked up the Critics choice award for the Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. The Twitter handle of Critics Choice Award shared a post, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.” (With inputs from ANI)

