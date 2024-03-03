Twitter
Founder Shrutika Arjun's Haappy Herbs take on both local and global markets

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Woman lauds Delhi police for swift recovery of lost iPhone in just 3 hours

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Founder Shrutika Arjun's Haappy Herbs take on both local and global markets

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Woman lauds Delhi police for swift recovery of lost iPhone in just 3 hours

Health benefits of kantola

Unique record of Gautam Gambhir, which is still unbeatable

Foods to eat after 8 pm for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

Watch: Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir groove to Naatu Naatu at Ambani pre-wedding bash, fans call it ‘historic'

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage, and grooves to his song at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 08:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan
After Rihanna set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash on day 1, now Diljit Dosanjh took over the stage and had everyone, including Shah Rukh Khan grooving to his beats. 

On Saturday, Dljit Dosanjh graced Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash and set the mood right with his desi, fun songs. The actor and singer performed some of his chartbusters like Vibe, Tera Ni Main Lover, and more making everyone groove to his beats. Diljit kept his look simple as he wore an all-white outfit and had everyone jumping on their feet in joy. 

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends Navya Nanda Naveli and Ananya Panday, was seen grooving to Diljit's songs on stage and could,'t stop himself from vibing hard on his song Tera Ni Main Lover. The video of SRK dancing with Diljit Dosanjh on stage was shared by one of his fan clubs and is now taking the internet by storm. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event is a 3-day event with Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others attending and flaunting their best fashion. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan even took over the stage and gave an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu on day 2. The three Khans were seen performing the song's hook step, however, later they resorted to doing each other's iconic hook steps and their video took the internet by storm with fans calling it a 'historic moment'. Not only this, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also shook a leg at Gallan Goodiyaan at the pre-wedding bash.

