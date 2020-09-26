Watch: Aamir Khan spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha', video clip goes viral

Superstar Aamir Khan who resumed shooting for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' amid the pandemic, was recently spotted filming a few scenes in capital Delhi. Pictures and videos of the star in a new avatar have surfaced on the internet.

In the now viral video, Aamir, can be seen sporting a bright orange t-shirt with blue wide-legged denims teamed with a black belt. In the viral clip, Aamir is seen talking to his crew during an outdoor stint.

Aamir`s new look, in which he appears several years younger than his actual age, has impressed his fans.

"He looks so young," a user commented, seeing the pictures and videos. Another useer wrote: "Amazing. Eagerly waiting for his movie."

Earlier, Aamir Khan had traveled to Turkey to shoot scenes for the film.

An adaptation of Tom Hanks' much-loved movie 'Forrest Gump', the film also stars actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also currently in Delhi. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Aamir Khan had announced the movie on his birthday in 2019. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Film distributor Raj Bansal confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, "From this Christmas to next. @aamir_khan's #LaalSinghChaddha has been postponed by a year. #KareenaKapoorKhan co stars. The film is directed by Advait Chandan."

Directed by Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' helmer Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Aamir-Kareena's third collaboration after 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots'. Kareena featured in a cameo appearance in 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within'.

Meanwhile, Kareena is expected to complete the shoot of the film before her baby bump becomes visible. In Augusr, the actress had announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.