‘Washroom jana hoga’: Kajol gets brutally trolled for her bizarre walk at airport- WATCH

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian Film industry, often gets trolled for different reasons. This time, netizens are trolling the actress for her bizarre walk.

On Sunday, Kajol was clicked at the airport by paps. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded her video in which she can be seen walking very fast. It seems that the actress was in hurry. However, after watching the video, netizens started trolling the actress for her 'Rajdhani express' walk.

One of the trolls wrote, “Pressure hoga tez,” while another mentioned, “Washroom jana hoga.” Another person commented, “Bina makeup k nikal padi lagta isliye bhag rahi.” The fourth one wrote, “Ghar saaf krne ki tension m text Bhaag rhi hogi bolo zuban kesriiiiii.”

Earlier, the actress was trolled for throwing attitude on her birthday. On her special day, her die-hard fans visited her with the cake. However, the actress quickly returned to her bungalow after cutting the cake without greeting her fans. Her behaviour didn’t go well with her fans, netizens. Therefore, they started trolling the actress.

For the unversed, Kajol got married to Ajay Devgn in the year 1999. They became parents to Nysa, who has been making headlines because of her style statement these days, in 2003. Their son Yug was born in the year 2010. The couple had worked together in several films including ‘Ishq’, ‘Gundaraj’, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, and ‘U Me Aur Hum. Last time, they were seen in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, which was released in 2020.