'Warning you! stay away from me and my name!': Neha Kakkar slams Himash Kohli in cryptic post

Himansh Kohli in an explosive interview, recently, spoke about his break up with singer Neha Kakkar and said that it was wrongly claimed and assumed that the couple separated ways because of his wrongdoing and that certain things were assumed about him because Neha put up social media posts about him and cried on television shows, while he maintained a dignified silence.

Seems like Himansh's interview did not sit well with Neha, who in a cryptic Instagram post seemed to be indirectly replying to her ex-boyfriend. Though Neha did not name Himansh, she, in a new Instagram post shared a video of herself dancing with a little girl and said that she was living the "happiest life" because of her "good deeds" and karma.

She captioned the video saying, "Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me."

The singer also warned her ex-beau to not use her name "get famous again" or there would be terrible consequences. She further added, "If I open My Mouth............. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!"

This comes after Himansh opened up about his breakup with Neha in a recent interview and said, "One thing that really hurt me was people accusing me of using her; I just couldn’t understand that. Four films of mine had released before I met her and I was making money. In fact, while the two of us were together, I didn’t do much work because I would travel with her for her shows so that we could spend time together. I actually let a lot of work pass in those months."

Himansh and Neha were in a relationship for almost a year before they parted ways in December 2018. Neha claimed that she went into depression after they broke up.