Vivek Agnihotri calls same sex marriage ‘a right', says it shouldn't be a crime: 'In a civilisation like Bharat...'

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage on April 18 and showing his support for the issue, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who is known for putting forward his strong views and making films on social issues called same sex-marriage a right.

On Tuesday, Vivek Agnihotri took to his official Twitter account and came in support of same sex marriage and tweeted, “NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some Sarkari elites drafted it who have never traveled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilization like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too shared a photo from Modern Love: Mumbai and wrote, “Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same sex marriages.”

The Centre opposed the petitions by gay couples seeking legalization of same-sex marriage claiming that they will cause ‘complete havoc’ and that extending same sex marriage as more than heterosexual union will create a new institution. Not only this, but The Centre also claimed that same sex marriage can disrupt the concept of society in the country.

Though the Centre has been opposing the idea of legalization of same-sex marriage, a five-judge Supreme Court bench is set to hear the petition on April 18. The bench includes Chief Justice Chandrachud, Justice SK Kail, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice Hema Kohli.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri’s last direction The Kashmi Files won several accolades and now the filmmaker is all set to direct another film The Delhi Files which he claimed will be the last in the files trilogy. The film will be about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also announced his upcoming movie The Vaccine War which will be released on August 15, 2023.

