Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani slam film critics; filmmaker takes indirect dig at Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan

A day after criticising Karan Johar for his old 2016 video in which he stated that he 'totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma's career', the editor-screenwriter Apurva Asrani and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have lashed out against the film critics alleging that they are more biased to films with big stars compared to independent films.

Apurva Asrani, who has written and edited critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh, and Satya, took to his Twitter on Friday morning and wrote, "Critics review of shite big-budget film: Lacks soul, uneven, slow-paced but A list actor (as always) is a treat to watch. Fun, if you leave your brains at home. Critics review of earnest indy film with no media spend: Disappointed. Expected much more. Avoid like the plague!".

Quote-tweeting him, Vivek Agnihotri, who helmed one of the blockbusters The Kashmir Files last year, tweeted, "India, perhaps, is the only country where film critics actually recommend to leave your brains at home for big stars’ films. Also, we are the only country which has a genre called ‘mindless comedy’. Every critic, worth his salt, is drowned in obligations of some star or the other."

Further, he took an indirect dig at Karan Johar for offering 'latest iPhones' to film critics on his show Koffee With Karan and also indirectly bashed an entertainment portal run by the film critic Anupama Chopra, as he continued, "How many critics can deny they haven’t taken latest iPhones over a cup of Koffee on behalf of the kings of Bollywood? Critics are true & loyal Film Companions of stars."

Both celebrities recently also supported Priyanka Chopra after the actress revealed that she was 'being cornered' in Bollywood and had 'beef with people' and decided to move to America to advance her career.



