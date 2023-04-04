Apurva Asrani says Sushant Singh Rajput was falsely accused in #MeToo after fallout with 'leading producer'

Apurva Asrani-Sushant Singh Rajput

After Filmmaker Apurva Asrani came in support of Priyanka Chopra after the actress’ ‘cornered in Bollywood remark, now the filmmaker talked about how Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘portrayed like he had mental issues’ in Bollywood and how he was falsely accused of #MeToo by a journalist.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Apurva Asrani recalled the time when Sushant Singh Rajput had a fallout with a big producer and was subsequently falsely accused in #MeToo by a journalist. The filmmaker said, “When I called out that journalist publicly, the trend of blind items entirely stopped, but I was blacklisted by other journalists who stood in solidarity with their kin. My last web series, a courtroom drama, was not reviewed by any of the ‘senior’ critics. Yet it went on to become a big hit. In fact, it was rated as the 5th most-watched series ever, but none of them have carried this story. The irony is that the blind item journalist now has a high-paying job in the very same production house that Sushant had beef with.”

He also revealed that not only Priyanka Chopra, but many actors also faced similar treatment and wrote, “anyone who is outspoken, who refuses to be disrespected, who doesn’t demean themselves by agreeing to their regressive ideas, they are pushed into a corner.”

He continued to tell how Sushant Singh Rajput was also targeted by influential people and said, “Director Abhishek Kapoor has used a very apt term to describe what was done to Sushant. He called it a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind’. It’s where they use the entire system to slowly ignore you, and isolate you. Sushant was snubbed at awards, his last film may have done a whopping 100 crores but it was projected as a flop. He spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues. He was harangued right till the end and the worst part is, we could hardly see the truth. It was made to look like he had plum projects, but had an attitude problem.”

Apurva Asrani is a filmmaker best known for his work Satya, Shahid, and City Lights. He also wrote the drama Aligarh which stars Manoj Bajpayee. He also won the National Film Award for Best Editing in 2001 for the movie Snip!

