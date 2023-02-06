Vishal Bhardwaj's new film Fursat praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook, filmmaker says 'humbled with overwhelming adulation'

Vishal Bhardwaj and Tim Cook

Vishal Bhardwaj has a legion of fans both in India and overseas. His films, over the years, have received both commercial success and praise from fans. Recently, his fandom recieved a rather high-profile addition. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to praise the filmmaker’s latest project – a short film called Fursat.

Fursat is a film commissioned by Apple and shot by Vishal Bhardwaj on iPhone, the company’s flagship camera phone. Sharing the link to the film from YouTube on Sunday, Cook tweeted, “Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all.” Sharing that tweet, the filmmaker responded, “I’m humbled with this overwhelming adulation. Thank you @Apple for this opportunity!”

I’m humbled with this overwhelming adulation. Thank you @Apple for this opportunity! https://t.co/FOVdil556s — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 5, 2023

Many fans responded to Cook and Bhardwaj’s exchange with more praise for the filmmaker. “Thanks for making all of us Proud Sir,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Depth of some scenes captured is amazing, great music too.” Many heralded this as another moment of Indian cinema getting recognition in the West. “Big moment for Indian entertainment industry @VishalBhardwaj great to see this collaboration. I can only imagine the great things about to happen beyond this,” tweeted one fan.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi, Fursat is a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present. The 30-minute film has been completely shot on an iPhone and was released on Friday.

Vishal’s last big screen outing was in the 2018 film Pataakha, which starred Radhika Madaan and Sanya Malhotra. He also directed one of the stories in last year’s anthology film Modern Love: Mumbai. He is now directing a Netflix original film titled Khufiya. The noir thriller stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Alexx O'Nell.