Jacqueline Fernandez turns into stunning mermaid for Halloween 2021 - WATCH

Jacqueline Fernandez has an uncanny ability to turn heads with not just her acting but also her jaw-dropping looks. The Sri Lankan beauty, who has a sizable social media following, took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Halloween in 2021. Jacqueline's new Halloween look has sent ripples across the internet.

Jacky took to social media to post some photos that were a delight for netizens. They show her wearing a round neck translucent bodycon gown with long sleeves and a mesh tulle foundation that was adorned with a high-shine blend of coloured sequins and Swarovski crystals.

The well-fitting gown accentuated her amazing curves. It was finished with a short trail in the shape of a fish or a mermaid's tail to add oomph to the overall look.

Take a look at the pics and videos here-

The actress looks stunning in this amazing Halloween costume.

On the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the film 'Bhoot Police.' In September 2021, the horror comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor premiered on a popular OTT platform.



'Attack,' starring the actor from 'Drive,' will be released on January 26, 2022, and will keep audiences entertained. John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh also star in the film.



She's working on a number of intriguing projects, including 'Bachchan Pandey,' 'Cirkus,' and 'Ram Setu.' In the films 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Ram Setu,' she will appear alongside Akshay Kumar.