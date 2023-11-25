Viral video: B Praak's fan touches his feet, gets emotional, says 'jo aap kar sakte ho vo koi nahi...'

A fan can be seen touching B Praak's fan and getting emotional in the viral video.

Singer B Praak, without a doubt, has a huge fan following and the recent viral video is the proof. In the clip, one of his fans can be seen touching his feet and hugging his on the stage at an event.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram and wrote, “This guy literally represents every heartbroken person's reaction when he listens to B Praak songs.” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Yeah that mee but ye video mere gharwalo boss tak bhejna warna meri job chale jayegi.”

The second one said, “Bprak sir ko salam he meri taraf se.” The third one said, “His parents will be blessed if he do same to them.” The fourth one said, “Salute to B Praak sir from me.” The fifth one said, “Over acting ka 50 kaat.” The sixth one said, “BPraak shok hai mera he fan haina.”

Last year, on June 15, B Praak and his wife Meera suffered a huge loss of losing their second child. According to the singer, their newborn baby passed away at birth, and the duo are devasted by suffering this loss. B Praak shared this heartbreaking news on social media with a statement.

The statement reads, "With deepest pain, we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to give us our privacy at this time."

As soon as B Praak shared this news, many artists came forward and shared their condolence with him. Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "This news is just heartbreaking… my thoughts and prayers and strength to both of you and the family." Gautam Gulati said, "Sorry for your loss...Strength to you and your family." Singer Manj Musik from RDB wrote, "Waheguru waheguru." Actor and singer Ammy Virk stated, "Waheguru waheguru waheguru…Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te." Singer Neeti Mohan added, "Prayers for you guys." B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan got married in April 2019, and they welcomed their first child in 2020. B Praak is known for singing popular songs, Teri Mitti, Filhaal, Mann Bharrya, and Kuch Bhi Ho Jaaye.