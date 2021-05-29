Viral: Krishna Shroff’s drool-worthy photos in sexy green bikini is hard to miss

Actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff often sets the internet into a tizzy with her hot and bold bikini pictures and she has done it again.

Fitness freak Krishna has raised the temperature as she flaunts her hot body and toned abs in the latest viral pictures. In the photos, Krishna can be seen posing in a pistachio-coloured bikini in several angles. The selfies were clicked via timer mode and Krishna looks sultry with her hair open.

Clicked against a backdrop of palm trees, blue sky and the beach in sight at a distance, the pictures give an unmissable tropical vibe.

“G’day to ya,” Krishna wrote in her post while adding a sunflower and a butterfly emoji.

Take a look at the photos here:

Krishna’s pictures garnered much love and praises from her fans. While many complimented Krishna’s fit and toned physique, other called her ‘lava’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’. The comments sections was full of heart, fire and lovestruck emojis.

Actor Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani dropped a heart emoji in the comments while actor Sikander Kher wrote, “Kishu... love the bannister behind you …” to which Krishna replied, “The exact inspiration behind these photos.”

Apart from flaunting her curves, Krishna also makes headlines for her workout videos. Unlike her brother Tiger Shroff, she seems to have no plans to enter the entertainment world. Krishna is the proud owner of an MMA training centre called MMA Matrix which was launched in November 2018.