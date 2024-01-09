Vir Das takes a dig at Indian celebs for 'deleting' and being 'terrified to post' Maldives photos amid Lakshadweep row

Comedian Vir Das took a dig at Indian celebs and influencers for 'deleting' and being 'terrified' to post photos from the Maldives.

After the Maldives minister mocked India and PM Modi for visiting Lakshadweep, Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Amitabh Bachchan have come in support.

Now, comedian Vir Das took a dig at Indian celebs and influencers for 'deleting' and being 'terrified' to post photos from the Maldives. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them."

In his second tweet, he tweeted, "Next actor to post a honeymoon photo from Madh Island is getting a National Award. Pakka."

In his third tweet, he wrote, "Remember thinking Esptein would be the most discussed island this week?" Social media users have reacted to the tweet, one of them wrote, "And other celebrities who always loved and preferred #Maldives have taken hefty money from govt and posting pics of #lakshadeep taken from google search."

The second person tweeted, "During the Covid, when economies dependent on tourism were on the brink of collapse, India was the top country most people traveled from, giving a lot of support to the Maldives. Now I am shocked to see such kind of hatred seeded among their leaders instead."

Another said, "I hope you know about this controversy what is happening why it is happening because from your tweet I don’t think you have any clue." For the uncersed, a Maldivian political leader recently made controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit in a tweet. On January 7, Akshay Kumar responded to the hateful comments on his social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

Akshay tweeted, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists."