Vir Das takes a dig at Indian celebs for 'deleting' and being 'terrified to post' Maldives photos amid Lakshadweep row

Headlines

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, travels with body in bag

WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

'India has always been...': Maldives tourism body reacts to derogatory comments against PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Installment amount likely to be hiked for farmers, check latest update

Amazing health benefits of blue corn

7 foods to avoid in winter

Top 10 Jr NTR films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

Meet actress who has worked in Rs 650 crore film, was once addicted to alcohol, one decision changed...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vir Das takes a dig at Indian celebs for 'deleting' and being 'terrified to post' Maldives photos amid Lakshadweep row

Comedian Vir Das took a dig at Indian celebs and influencers for 'deleting' and being 'terrified' to post photos from the Maldives.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

article-main
Credit: Vir Das/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the Maldives minister mocked India and PM Modi for visiting Lakshadweep, Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Amitabh Bachchan have come in support.

Now, comedian Vir Das took a dig at Indian celebs and influencers for 'deleting' and being 'terrified' to post photos from the Maldives. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them." 

In his second tweet, he tweeted, "Next actor to post a honeymoon photo from Madh Island is getting a National Award. Pakka." 

In his third tweet, he wrote, "Remember thinking Esptein would be the most discussed island this week?" Social media users have reacted to the tweet, one of them wrote, "And other celebrities who always loved and preferred #Maldives have taken hefty money from govt and posting pics of #lakshadeep taken from google search." 

The second person tweeted, "During the Covid, when economies dependent on tourism were on the brink of collapse, India was the top country most people traveled from, giving a lot of support to the Maldives. Now I am shocked to see such kind of hatred seeded among their leaders instead."

Another said, "I hope you know about this controversy what is happening why it is happening because from your tweet I don’t think you have any clue." For the uncersed, a Maldivian political leader recently made controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit in a tweet. On January 7, Akshay Kumar responded to the hateful comments on his social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

Akshay tweeted, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists."

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

'Democracy should continue in this country': Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh goes to polls

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Meet woman, an IIM graduate who became CA at 21, quit job to start small outlet in 2021; now earns Rs 4.5 crore monthly

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE