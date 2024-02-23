Bollywood

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their boy Vardaan, parents share first pic of newborn: 'Nothing short of blessing'

The new parents, actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared the first pic of their newborn baby and even shared the name of their boy with fans.

Sheetal Thakur with Vikrant Massey and their newborn baby (Image source: Instagram)

Actors and new parents, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have named their newborn baby, and they chose him to call, what he truly means for them-blessing. Vikrant and Sheetal named their baby boy Vardaan, and they shared the news with the first picture of their munchkin. Vikrant and Sheetal shared the photos from the Naamkaran ceremony and dropped two photos from the ceremony. Sharing the photos on their social media, the couple wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!!" Here's the first picture of Vardaan with Vikrant and Sheetal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey) Within two hours of the post, the photos went viral and got over 200K likes. The couple chose to upload photos without the comment section.

