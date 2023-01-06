Vikram Vedha actress Yogita Bihani flaunts her gastrointestinal surgery scar, says 'it adds to my beauty'

Yogita Bihani/Instagram

Yogita Bihani, who was seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Rohit Saraf, took to her Instagram on Friday, January 6, and posted a couple of photos flaunting the scar on her stomach from her gastrointestinal surgery eight years ago and penned an empowering note saying that the scar 'adds to her beauty'.

"8 years and hours of contemplation later, here!!! This is me! This is my scar from a Gastrointestinal surgery I underwent, 8 years ago! This Scar is from my battle, it adds to my beauty, it doesn’t mean I am unclean, scarred, imperfect. This is what made me so strong, a fighter, made me who I am today!", the actress wrote alongside her photos.

She further added, "Your scars are not beautiful but you are beautiful with them. You were beautiful without them but you have a new kind of beauty with them because they speak of how much you have overcome. A lot of you DM ‘d me and commented asking what is that line on your stomach, hope you all have your answer now. Much love, Yogita Bihani".

Her post met with an appreciative response from netizens who lauded the actress for showing her courage. One Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "You have no idea how strong and confident you have made people around, I have had surgery and I have marks too but from today I am going to love them and flaunt them so much love and power to you".

Another user wrote, "It's a remarkable sign of triumph & healing so turn your scars into stars", while another comment read, "you go girl, your scars are beautiful." Multiple other users dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.



