Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters

As Vikram Vedha Hindi remake is ready to stun the audience, here we are with character comparison.
The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is one of the awaited films of this year. The theatrical trailer of the film has already impressed the masses, and moviegoers are ready to experience the famous folklore of Vikram Betaal again. Let's take a look at Bollywood actors who are reprising the original characters from the 2017 Tamil film. (All images source: Twitter)
1. R Madhavan- Saif Ali Khan as Vikram
Let's start with the first primary character of the story, Inspector Vikram. In the Tamil film R Madhavan portrayed the character, whereas, in the Hindi remake, Saif Ali Khan steps into Vikram's shoes.
2. Vijay Sethupathi- Hrithik Roshan as Vedha
Here comes the second crucial character of the story, Vedha. A ruthless, merciless- yet family-loving ganglord Vedha was played by Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil version. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role.
3. Shraddha Srinath- Radhika Apte as Vikram's wife
In the film, Vikram is married to a criminal lawyer, and during the course of the film, they both clash due to their distinctive choices and ideologies. In the Tamil film, Shraddha Srinath played the character of Priya. In the Hindi version, Radhika Apte plays Vikram's wife.
4. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar- Yogita Bihani as Vedha's brother's love interest
In the Tamil film, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played the role of Pulli's love interest, Chandra. In the Hindi version, Yogita Bihani stepped into Varalaxmi's shoes.
5. Kathir- Rohit Saraf as Vedha's younger brother
Suzhal The Vortex star Kathir played the role of Vedha's younger brother Vignesh (Pulli). In the Hindi version, Rohit Saraf reprised the same character. Vedha's brother plays a crucial part in the narrative.
6. The big clash
Vikram Vedha will release in cinemas on September 30. The film will have a major box office clash, as Vikram, Aishwarya Rai starrer Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 will release on the same date.