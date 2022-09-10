Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is one of the awaited films of this year. The theatrical trailer of the film has already impressed the masses, and moviegoers are ready to experience the famous folklore of Vikram Betaal again. Let's take a look at Bollywood actors who are reprising the original characters from the 2017 Tamil film. (All images source: Twitter)