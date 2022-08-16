Vijay Deverakonda reveals if Liger is remake of Ravi Teja starrer Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi

Vijay Deverakonda in Liger/File photo

Vijay Deverakonda is set to make his Bollywood debut with the sports drama Liger in which plays the mixed martial arts (MMA) sportsperson and is paired opposite Ananya Panday. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

Since the trailer release, there have been rumours that Liger is the remake of Puri's own Telugu sports drama Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (Mother, Father And A Tamil Girl) released in 2003 and starring Ravi Teja and Asin in the lead roles. Ravi Teja plays a kickboxer in the film and seeing Vijay playing an MMA boxer, there have been comparisons made between the two films, whose storylines also seem similar.

However, in a recent promotional event, Vijay debunked all these rumours and clarified that Liger is a completely original film. The Telugus superstar, whose film Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, even added that he doesn't like doing remakes and will never do a remake in his career.

Speaking to the media, Vijay said, "I like Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi a lot. But Liger is a different movie. The sport MMA is different from boxing. Mother-son bonding is going to be the major USP. There are lots of other elements in this movie. I’ll never do remakes. In fact, I don’t like doing remakes", as per an India Today report.



Talking about Liger, apart from the two leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.