Video of Satish Kaushik dancing at Holi party of Delhi businessman Vikas Malu goes viral, watch

Screen Grab

Businessman Vikas Malu's wife, Saanvi, has recently shocked the world by stating that her husband is complicit in the murder of actor/director Satish Kaushik as she contacted the Police Commissioner of Delhi in a letter. Saanvi has said that she believes her husband, Vikas, murdered Satish Kaushik for a sum of Rs 15 crore rupees. Vikas Malu has now spoken up about this by sharing a video of Satish Kaushik dancing at the farm party.

Vikas Malu posted a video on his Instagram of the Holi celebration at a farmhouse in Delhi. Satish Kaushik dances to Yo Yo Honey Singh's "Angrejii Beat" in this video. Businessman Vikas Malu and others may be seen here as well. Satish Kaushik was found dead at the same farmhouse a few hours after this party.

In response to his wife's suspicions that Satish Kaushik was murdered, Vikas Malu posted on his Instagram account, 'Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can’t fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together."

"Id like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this I’d like to request the members of the media to respect everyone's sentiments. Satish Ji will always be missed at all our celebrations coming forth," he further added in the post.

According to the postmortem report for Satish Kaushik, a heart attack was listed as the reason of death, but Saanvi, Vikas Malu's wife, alleged that he had been murdered. Saanvi sent a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner expressing her suspicion that her husband had murdered Satish Kaushik. The wife of Vikas Malu has come out with allegations that he was complicit in the death of Satish Kaushik.

A dispute over Rs 15 crore erupted between them only a few days ago. She said that Satish Kaushik had also visited her home to demand payment. Then Vikas ended the hunt by promising he'd provide the money shortly. At the same time, authorities said they have discovered some questionable drugs at the farmhouse where the party was held.

Satish Kaushik passed away at Pushpanjali Farmhouse in Delhi on March 9. After celebrating Holi in Mumbai, the actor jetted out to Delhi on March 8 for another celebration.