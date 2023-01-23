Search icon
Video of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's pre-wedding festivities goes viral: WATCH

Suniel Shetty's Khandala household was all lit up and guests were spotted dancing in traditional outfits at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Sangeet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Video of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's pre-wedding festivities goes viral: WATCH
Credit: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty/Instagram

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot in Khandala, pre-wedding festivities have started already. Wedding preparations have begun at the Shetty household. 

On Friday evening, Suniel Shetty's Khandala household was all lit up and many guests were spotted wearing traditional clothes and dancing, celebrating the couple. A video from their Sangeet night is now going on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan can be heard in the clip.

While the paparazzi couldn't spot the bride and groom, these photos come across as a delight and a confirmation that there is indeed a wedding happening. Neither cricketer KL Rahul, nor Athiya Shetty announced the news of their wedding officially.

However, on Sunday, Suneil Shetty interacted with the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse and made a promise to them.  Paps congratulated the Dhadhkan actor, he had a small interaction with them and promised that he would get his kids - Athiya and Rahul, along with the entire family for the official pictures. He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then continued, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."

This was the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family. The wedding is speculated to happen at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair. KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. (With inputs from ANI)

Major accident in UP: 6 killed as truck hits car on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
