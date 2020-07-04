Video: Kangana Ranaut organises family picnic in valley

Kangana Ranaut has been spending her lockdown with her family in her hometown Manali. She shared several moments with her family on the Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram page. Moreover, the actor also shared about turning interior designer for her sister Rangoli Chandel's new home. A while back, Kangana along with her whole family decided to enjoy a family outing in the valleys. The beautiful moments were shared on Instagram in the form of a video.

In the video, we see Kangana dipping her feet in cool water and also rolling down the green grass. She is also seen dancing with her mom and a relative while getting clicked. Moreover, Kangana and Rangoli also enjoy sisters moment together. The actor-filmmaker also have a cute moment with her nephew Prithvi.

The caption for the video read as "Kangana organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown, there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, post everything gets back to normal, Kangana will be resuming shoots of her films. Her upcoming film is Thalaivi in which the talented actor plays the role of Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa in her biopic. Kangana also has Tejas in which she plays Indian Air Force Pilot and action-packed Dhakkad.