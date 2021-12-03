Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding CONFIRMED! Krushna Abhishek shares details, says 'sab andar andar ho raha'

vicky kaushal-krushna abhishek-katrina kaif

The media has been abuzz with reports of Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that is reportedly taking place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, however, are said to be spanned over a few days and the ceremonies will include haldi, mehendi and sangeet.

Amid no official confirmation from the bride or the groom, an IANS report on December 2 claimed that Sawai Madhopur the district administration on Thursday issued an order calling a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements and crowd control measures in the wake of the high-profile wedding of Vicky and Katrina. The report stated, the order issued by Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi said that the meeting will be chaired by the District Collector, and will be attended by the Superintendent of police, representatives of the hotel, forest rangers and other officials.

And now, finally confirming Vicky and Katrina's wedding is the 'Sadar Udham' actor's neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, while wishing Katrina all the best, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky's residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, "Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai." He then goes on to say how the two look good together and are wonderful human beings.

Watch video here:



Meanwhile, an IANS report quoting sources stated that guests attending the much-hyped wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential. The guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them. The identity of the special guests attending the wedding will be kept confidential, hence the hotel has allotted codes instead of names to all the guests. The guests will be provided different services, such as room service, security etc., based on these codes.

As per the report, the SOPs laid down for the grand wedding ceremony include, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media etc. Also, the guests shouldn't have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day. Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night. Both the suites have private swimming pools and gradens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check in on December 6 and depart on December 11.

The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.