Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on relationship rumours with Katrina Kaif

Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating have been doing the rounds for a long time now, the celebs are often spotted together at parties, restaurants or visiting their mutual friend's place for a good time. However, Vicky or Katrina have never really spoken up about their relationship or where they stand, until now.

The Uri actor finally broke his silence in a recent interview over rumours of an affair with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. Vicky insisted that there is no truth to these stories, "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie. There is not sttory at all."

Katrina had reacted similarly a few months back when she was asked about relationship rumours with Vicky. Katrina at the time had said, "These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That's what will make you sustain, that's what the audience loves you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into the spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful."

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship along with Bhumi Pednekar while Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.