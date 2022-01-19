Vicky Kaushal aces with the bat while playing cricket on sets in Indore - WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film in Indore. But, it seems that the actor found some time out for relaxation recently when he played cricket on the sets of the film and his amazing batting skills will definitely surprise you.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky uploaded a video on Wednesday morning (19 January) in which he is seen playing an attacking shot and running for a quick single between the pitch. "Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set!", the actor wrote along with the video.



In an earlier story on the wee hours of Wednesday, the 'Masaan' actor is seen relishing his meal and watching a movie. Sharing the photo, he wrote "post packup pamper".







Vicky has been spotted several times with Sara Ali Khan on the busy streets of Indore shooting for the yet-untitled film by Laxman Utekar. As per reports, it is the sequel to Utekar's romantic comedy 'Luka Chuppi' that starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Vicky and Sara are reportedly also starring together in Aditya Dhar's mythological superhero film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.

The actor will also be seen in another romantic comedy titled 'Govinda Naam Mera', set to release on 10 June 2022. The Shashank Khaitan directorial pairs him with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', the biopic of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In 2021, Vicky's portrayal of freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham' wowed the audience and the critics. His performance was loved by everyone with many people calling it the best male act of the year. Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing headlines since he tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in a private dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan last month.