Vicky Kaushal's hilarious video from his 'good old acting school days' goes viral - Check out

Even after being the son of action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal has made his place in the Hindi film industry with his own dedication, passion, and hard work. He went into an acting school to master his craft and even assisted director Anurag Kashyap before making his lead debut in Neeraj Ghaywan's highly acclaimed film 'Masaan' in 2015.

On Monday, Vicky shared a 13-year-old video from his acting school days on his Instagram Stories. The video was originally uploaded by his schoolmate Shireen Mirza, which the 'Uri' actor reposted. The two actors look adorable and hilarious in the video as they enact a funny scene together.

Shireen, who is popularly known for portraying Simran 'Simmi' Bhalla Khurana in the now-concluded hit television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', was doing an Ask-Me-Anything session on Instagram. A netizen asked her to post a picture/video with Vicky Kaushal and then, she funnily apologised to Vicky for sharing the clip as she wrote "@vickykaushal09 folding hands already for posting this haha" along with folded hands and tears of joy emoji.

Vicky, who has been grabbing headlines since his wedding with Katrina Kaif in December 2021, reshared Shireen's story and wrote "Good old acting school days! (2009)". The video was quickly shared by the actor's fan pages and quickly went viral on social media.



Before making his debut as the leading man in Bollywood, Vicky also appeared in brief cameos in 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' as the younger version of film's hero Kunal Kapoor and in 'Bombay Velvet' as the assistant to Kay Kay Menon's Inspector Vishwas Kulkarni. The actor won the National Film Award for his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', the film based on the surgical strike carried out by India in response to the terrorists' Uri attack in 2016.