Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

While defending Bawaal over the criticism of Auschwitz's dialogue, Varun cryptically mentioned the much-debated sex scene from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and questioned the audience, "Where does your criticism go then?"

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal premiered last Friday digitally on Prime Video with mixed responses from the masses and critics. Many netizens have pointed out the parallel drawn between the lead pair romance and World War II as 'insensitive'. 

In a recent interview, Varun opened up about the criticism Bawaal received and questioned audiences' sensitivity while watching an English film. Cryptically, Varun cited Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer's controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene and asked how people found it okay. 

In Varun-Janhvi's film, a Holocaust survivor says "Every relationship goes through its Auschwitz," referring to Nazi Germany's infamous concentration camp where countless Jews were eliminated. In another scene, Janhvi's character says that every human has a Hitler within because they're greedy. These scenes and Auschwitz's mention have been slammed by the audience.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun reacted to criticism and said, "Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I don't understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I'm saying for example. They're allowed to do everything there, they're allowed to take leaps and they're allowed to show things in a certain way, but you'll find that correct. I know people have got very triggered after watching a small scene in a brilliant film, recently released. It's a scene that's important to our culture and our country. But that's okay for you. You don't feel they should be more sensitive to you? So where does your criticism go then?”

Varun Dhawan's statement a cryptic dig at Nolan's Oppenheimer? 

Dhawan's comment on the 'recently released' film seemingly referred to the controversial Bhagavad Geeta scene in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film was released in cinemas on the same day. In the controversial scene, the titular character of J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) reads verses from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex with Florence Pugh's character. Many actors and politicians reacted to the scene, with I&B Minister Anurag Thakur reportedly pulling up the Central Board of Film Certification for the same.

READ: Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

