Uunchai Twitter review: Netizens praise Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher starrer as 'wholesome entertainer'

Uunchai

Uunchai Twitter review: Sooraj Bharjatya made his comeback as a director with Uunchai, and the film has certainly impressed netizens. The Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika starrer is a tale of hope, happiness and friendship.

Like previous Rajshri films, Uunchai has been released with a limited number of screens. Even with no early-morning shows or late-night shows, Uunchai became the first choice of many filmgoers. Several netizens shared their thoughts about the film on Twitter.

A user wrote, "With #uunchai Sooraj ji once again proves that simple and emotional films are better than films with Slo Mo entries, item songs and cleavage show. Story is emotional, narrative is gripping. @SrBachchan ji ko kisi ne mere baad sahi utilize kiya hai ek badhiya wholesome film mein." Another user stated, "#Uunchai is a story of tenacity, love, adventure, & above all, it’s a story of friendship. @anupampkher is a delight on screen and with stellar performances by @BomanIrani @SrBachchan @Neenagupta001 & #Sarika this movie will make you feel so much! Congratulations everyone!"

Let's take a look at the reactions

#Uunchai will make you laugh and cry , just like friends do !

So proud of @natashamalpani for producing this!

It’s #Uunchai day!

To me, #SoorajRBarjatya ji epitomises PURITY OF INTENT in the context of story telling. If you want a film to touch your heart, take you on a journey of emotions & make you walk out a better person, book your tickets!

With #uunchai Sooraj ji once again proves that simple and emotional films are better than films with Slo Mo entries, item songs and cleavage show. Story is emotional, narrative is gripping. @SrBachchan ji ko kisi ne mere baad sahi utilize kiya hai ek badhiya wholesome film mein.

#Uunchai is a story of tenacity, love, adventure, & above all, it's a story of friendship. @anupampkher is a delight on screen and with stellar performances by @BomanIrani @SrBachchan @Neenagupta001 & #Sarika this movie will make you feel so much! Congratulations everyone!

Recently, DNA got in touch with the director for an exclusive interaction, and we asked him if he had any second thoughts about including a cameo of Salman in his film. The Vivah director shared his views and said, "I never had such doubt, because I know his value. Main bolu toh shayad woh kar bhi le, but I know the value of Salman Khan, and the value of my relationship with him."

Sooraj has made it clear that he doesn't want to spoil his bond with Salman, and the actor has asked him to direct him for a family entertainer. "Main kabhi nahi chahata ki unko as a selling point le. Meri jo next hai, woh unke saath hogi. He has told me that we will continue come up with a family entertainer, a story about a small town, with younger sisters and brothers. This is his personality. He is a true small-town family boy. From his heart, he is a gentle, family-loving person, phir woh ek star hai." Sooraj concluded. Uunchai has released in cinemas with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda and Aditya Seal's Rocket Gang.