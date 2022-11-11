Uunchai celeb review: Riteish Deshmukh, Darshan Kumar, Tanishaa Mukerji react to Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai has already impressed Bollywood, and several actors and other filmy personalities are going gaga over the tale of friendship.

The Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika starrer hit cinemas on Friday, and the love has already started pouring in for team Uunchai. On Wednesday, Anupam hosted a grand premiere of the film, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Post-screening, celebs shared their thought about the film and thanked Sooraj for spreading hope and positivity.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote on his Twitter, "Saw #Uunchai last night. Quintessential Rajshree film. Sooraj ji is a phenomenal director who knows how to touch the hearts of the audiences & he proves it yet again. @SrBachchan ji is beyond brilliant. @bomanirani, @AnupamPKher, @ParineetiChopra, Neenaji, Sarika ji are so so good."

The Kashmir Files star Darshan Kumar wrote, "#uunchai is a roller coaster ride of Love, emotions, Life,friendship n powerhouse performances by @SrBachchan @AnupamPKher @bomanirani @Neenagupta001 @ParineetiChopra n d entire cast #Dannydenzongpa #sarika superb direction @SoorajBarjatya."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "#Uunchai isn't just a film. Its is a spirit of new beginnings and newer meanings of life in old age.

Thank u #soorajbarjatya ji for bringing bk positivity on screen. The performances of veterans make you realise the reason why they are legends. @AnupamPKher."

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji also fell in love with the film, and she wrote, "What am amazing cast , absolutely phenomenal actors in one frame and what an amazing idea. RELEASING TODAY ! All the bestest for #Uunchai @AnupamPKher @SrBachchan @Neenagupta001 @bomanirani @ParineetiChopra #sarika."

Varun Sharma stated that he laughed and cried while the film. He wrote, "#Uunchai is one of the finest Films of the year!! Such a soulful film with such such legendary performances. Watched it with Mum today at the screening and both of us laughed..cried..giggled a whole lot of all emotions."

Uunchai has released Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda, Aditya Seal's Rocket Gang, and Imtiaz Ali's co-production Thai Massage.