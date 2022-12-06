Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer to not release on OTT soon, know why

Uunchai/File photo

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, Uunchai was released in cinemas on November 11. The film marked Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after seven years and was produced under his home banner Rajshri Entertainment.

The production house released a statement on Tuesday, December 6, thanking the audience for showering their love on the film and requesting those, who haven't seen Uunchai yet, to go and watch the same in theatres, adding that the emotional drama won't be released on any streaming platform soon.

Their note began, "We, the cast and crew of Rajshri's Uunchai, would want to thank each and every one of you for the overwhelming love showered upon our film. A special shoutout to every member of the audience who went to the theatre with family and loved ones and contributed to making ‘Uunchai’ an exclusive BIG screen experience. As ‘Uunchai’ continues to run in theatres in its 4th week, we as a unit stand proud and humbled. It is the desire of our hearts to see ‘Uunchai’ have a strong and long run at the theatres and therefore, Uunchai will not have an online release very soon.

"We gave Uunchai, 7 years of passion, hard work, and above all love! From its conception to its release, every day, we have kept you, our audience in mind and have crafted an experience that we would want you to cherish and remember! The experience of watching a film on the big screen is simply magical! Watching a pirated version of the film on your electronic devices or delaying your watch, waiting for the film to release online, would mean robbing yourself of this magical experience", it continued.

The note ended, "So, step out today, go to a theatre near you. Take family and friends along. Relive the experience of buying tickets. Celebrate Uunchai, celebrate films and theatres again with movie lovers known and unknown! Fill up the theatres with your love for films! As makers, your entertainment is our only motivation. See you at the theatres!".



Talking about its box office collection, the film is inching closer to Rs 50 crore gross at the global box office. Before the film's release, director Sooraj Barjatya had said that he isn't worried about the film's box-office collections and added that making Uunchai has been the most liberating experience in his life.