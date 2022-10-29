Sooraj Barjatya says he isn't worried about Uunchai box office collections, adds 'I don't want to run in the race'

Sooraj Barjatya/Twitter

The popular director Sooraj Barjatya is set to make his directorial comeback after seven years with Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film is an ode to friendship as the three friends played by Bachchan, Kher, and Irani take on the challenge to summit Mt Everest to fulfill the last wish of their just deceased fourth friend, played by Danny Denzongpa.

In a recent interview, Sooraj, who has previously directed blockbusters such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Hum Saath Saath Hain, revealed why he chose to direct the upcoming film and revealed that he has made Uunchai 'without any bandishein'.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said, "This story came to me in 2016 when Mr. Sunil Gandhi (film's writer) came with a subject, and instinctively, when the subject came, we liked it. We developed a structure within one to two hours and we bought the rights. But there was no way I was going to direct it because it is different and it is an outdoor picture."

"I have gone to Ooty for twenty days, to Rajasthan for fifteen days, and that's it, I don't go anywhere else. And this is maximum outdoor, whether it is Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Nepal, Everest, and base camp. Third, there is no heroine. However this subject was good, so now I'm thinking of several actors and directors' combinations but nothing worked. And I knew it is an exclusive story. It so happened that Covid happened, things were toppling over, and like every other industry, we were going through ups and downs", he continued.



READ | Bhagyashree objected to kissing Salman Khan on-screen in Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj Barjatya reveals why

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo director concluded, "And I remember one day, there was a discussion about where the trade is going and I do not know what clicked in me, I just realised that I want to make one film now where I don't have to bother about 'itna karenge toh itna hoga, itna lagao itna hoga'. Then, I was thinking about what should I make so I don't have to bother with all this, and this subject just came into my mind. Bachchan Sir came into my mind, this cast came into my mind, and it didn't leave me. This whole process of making this film has been so liberating because I don't want to run in the race now. All my life, back of my mind, I have been worried about the first day (figures), first five (films), but this film I have made without any bandishein (restrictions)."

Also starring Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai releases in cinemas on November 11.