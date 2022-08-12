Headlines

Urvashi Rautela breaks silence after Rishabh Pant says ‘mera picha chorho behen’, calls him ‘chotu bhaiyaa’

Recently, in an interview, Urvashi Rautela indirectly targeted Rishabh Pant and said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant have been making headlines because of their personal lives. In a recent interview, Urvashi made a controversial statement after which Rishabh Pant took to Instagram and indirectly targeted the actress.

In an interview, Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.

Now Urvashi took to Instagram and reacted to his statement. She wrote, “Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi Munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darlings tere liye liye @Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChtobhaiyaa #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofsilentgirl.”

READ | 'Don't know any cricketer', says Urvashi Rautela a year after link-up rumours with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant

As per some media reports, they were secretly dating each other in 2018. However, they broke up and their relationship ended on a bitter note. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

 

 

