Twinkle Khanna reveals how Ruskin Bond influenced her daughter Nitara

Ruskin Bond's first meeting with Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara Bhatia was described as 'wicked' by Twinkle Khanna. After their meeting, Twinkle recalled Ruskin influencing Nitara in a 'terrible' way. Nitara wrote an essay about their meeting, she said, in which she remembered Ruskin telling him about his three-legged cat.

Twinkle recently conducted an interview with Ruskin for her YouTube channel Tweak India, during which she revealed that Ruskin used to be a mischievous youngster. Although the author protested, claiming that he had only a few naughty moments, Twinkle claimed that his recent interaction with her kid leads her to believe that he is still rather naughty.

She said, "No, you are still wicked, because yesterday my daughter met you. And she has written an essay about the meeting. She said, 'I met Ruskin Bond, he has a three-legged cat and he told us stories about when he was a little boy. And he said in his exam paper he wrote 'exams are rubbish.’ So, you've influenced her in a terrible way even now."

Twinkle then asked Ruskin if he still thinks exams are a pointless exercise, to which he replied that the type of tests he gave as a child were a waste of time.

He said, "They were very often based on learning by heart you know and things by rote."



Also read: Twinkle Khanna jokes about making movie titled ‘Nail File’ after The Kashmir Files

The author, on the other hand, remembered nursery songs fondly from his childhood. Twinkle told the author that she hopes he learned the nursery lullaby Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, which she refers to as her adversary. She recounted that, despite the poem's line "like a diamond in the sky," she was mocked as a "teapot in the sky" because she was on the chubbier side.