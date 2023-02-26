Twinkle Khanna once told Akshay Kumar's producer their film was sh**, reveals actor: 'He never worked with me again'

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over two decades. By all accounts, the two share a happy marriage and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders when it comes to work. However, Twinkle’s one habit – being straightforward and blunt – has resulted in some setbacks for Akshay. The actor recently revealed how Twinkle’s feedback on one of his films led to the producer never working with him again.

Twinkle had a brief acting career from 1995-2001, where she appeared in 15 films in Hindi and Telugu. After her marriage to Akshay, she retired from acting saying she did not enjoy the profession. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Akshay was asked if Twinkle watches his films and gives any feedback on them. The actor responded, “She watches my films but she is my biggest critic.”

Akshay then revealed how Twinkle’s bluntness once affected him. “Woh seedhe kehti hai kya bakwaas film ki hai (She straightaway saysto me that what a ridiculous film you have done). Earlier she told one producer that it’s a sh** film That producer never worked me with again. So, I told her that whatever you want to say, you say it to me. Don’t say all this to that poor man. You have to be a little diplomatic at times,” he recounted.

In the same interview, Akshay had addressed his own failed films and how they were due to bad content. The actor reiterated the need to reinvent and change in times like these and said, “This is my fault, 100%. Your film not working is not because of the audience or any other thing. It is because you have not given the right ingredients in your film. You have to change, like I said.”

His most recent release Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, collected just Rs 2.55 crore on its first day. This is Akshay’s lowest-opening film in 14 years. The film, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead, along with Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhimanyu Singh, and Meghna Malik.