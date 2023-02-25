Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are one of the most powerful couples in Indian film industry. Both Akshay and Twinkle are highly successful individuals and they live a very stylish life.

Akshay and Twinkle reside in a sea-facing duplex apartment in Mumbai’s posh locality Juhu. The apartment of Akshay and Twinkle is filled with costly paintings, artifacts, expensive art installations and other decorative items. Let's step inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's luxurious home.