Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom

The apartment of Akshay and Twinkle is filled with costly paintings, artifacts, expensive art installations and other decorative items.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 25, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are one of the most powerful couples in Indian film industry. Both Akshay and Twinkle are highly successful individuals and they live a very stylish life.

Akshay and Twinkle reside in a sea-facing duplex apartment in Mumbai’s posh locality Juhu. The apartment of Akshay and Twinkle is filled with costly paintings, artifacts, expensive art installations and other decorative items. Let's step inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's luxurious home.

1. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: Living Room

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: Living Room
1/5

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's living room gives a sense of the design aesthetic of the couple. The living room is minimalistic, yet classy.

2. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's home: The bedroom

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's home: The bedroom
2/5

The bedroom of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna is equipped with modern amenities but it has minimal interiors. The master bedroom is on the first floor of the apartment. The bed has a charcoal suede headboard.

3. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's home office

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's home office
3/5

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a home office too which has a large bookshelf.

4. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: The Balcony

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: The Balcony
4/5

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's home has a large balcony with sofas and a study table. 

5. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: Garden

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna home: Garden
5/5

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai home has a garden with thick and bountiful bougainvillaea bushes. The garden area also has a small wooden seating arrangement.

