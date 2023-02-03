Search icon
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein copied from multiple English tracks? Twitter debates

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their sizzling avatars, Tere Pyaar Mein is the first song released from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar soundtrack.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein copied from multiple English tracks? Twitter debates
Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor in Tere Pyaar Mein song poster/Instagram

As soon as the first song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar titled Tere Pyaar Mein was released on Wednesday, it has been trending on the Internet due to the fiery chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who look scorching hot in the romantic track filmed across beautiful Spanish locations. 

Composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, Tere Pyaar Mein has been topping the streaming charts and has become the talk of the town. Well, some netizens are now claiming that the upbeat, peppy track is copied from three-four English songs.

An Instagram page called "suroorgasm" has shared how the song sounds exactly similar to Love Again by Dua Lipa, All That Glitters by Kate Earl, Your Woman by White Town aka Jyoti Prakash Mishra, and even The Imperial March theme from Star Wars. A Twitter handle called "Gems of Copywood" also made the same accusation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surroorgasm (@surroorgasm)

Since Pritam has been accused of plagiarism in his career during the early days, the Internet thinks that the music composer is back to his tricks. However, some music enthusiasts have come out in support of the music director mentioning how the same beats have been sampled in all these songs, which cannot be termed as plagiarism. One Twitter user wrote, "This is sampling and not copying. This comes from a music technologist", while another supported him and added, "True. Verification from a music producer."

Also starring Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a festive release and will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan who has previously helmed romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

READ | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's kisses in Tere Pyaar Mein song will make you feel lovesick

